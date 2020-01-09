Saminathan’s portfolios delegated to other exco members after facing LTTE charges, says Melaka CM

DAP lawmakers P. Gunasekaran and G. Saminathan, along with S. Chandru, are ferried to the Melaka Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh October 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Jan 9 — The portfolios held by Melaka executive council (Exco) member G. Saminathan who is facing charges of alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group have been delegated to other Exco members.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari said he would oversee the duties under the Human Resources portfolio while the Unity portfolio, would be managed by state Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman, Low Chee Leong.

He said Consumer Affairs portfolio duties would be temporarily taken over by state Housing, Local Government, Environment and Green Technology exco, Datuk Tey Kok Kiew.

Speaking at a press conference here today, Adly said the delegation of duties was to ensure smooth running of all state administrative matters.

Asked on the need to appoint a new Exco member for the portfolio, he said so far there was no urgent need as the duties and responsibilities had been delegated to other state Exco members.

On October 29, Saminathan who is also Gadek assemblyman; Seremban Jaya assemblyman, P. Gunasekaran, 60; and chief executive officer of a corporation S. Chandru, 38, were charged for their alleged connection with the LTTE terrorist group.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights on November 28, 2018.

Saminathan was also charged with an additional count of possessing items with elements of terrorist acts or connected to the LTTE in a mobile phone at the office of the Unity, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Exco, in the Chief Minister’s Office on October 10, 2019. — Bernama