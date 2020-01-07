58 Selangor cops tested positive for drugs since August, says state police chief

Selangor police have taken action against 58 personnel for drug abuse during several operations since August. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — Selangor police have taken action against 58 personnel for drug abuse during several operations since August.

The policemen were picked up in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Blue Devil’.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said they were awaiting a full report on the matter to charge the policemen involved in court.

“So far, we have charged five who tested positive for drugs under the operation,” he said at a press conference on the achievements of the Selangor Police throughout 2019 and Selangor police’s plans for 2020 here, today.

Last year, 62 policemen of the contingent were dismissed and demoted under Regulation 37 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, while action was taken against 115 under Regulation 36 of of the same Regulations.

In the meantime, he said 19,810 criminal cases were reported last year compared to 21,338 in 2018 and 12,232 cases were successfully solved.

He added that in order to curb gambling crimes, vice and gangsterism last year, the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department conducted 4,560 raids under ‘Ops Dadu’, 1,434 ‘Ops Noda’ raids and 417 ‘Ops Cantas’ raids.

“Action has been taken against 439 suspects under the Prevention of Crimes Act (POCA) throughout 2019,” he said.

At the same time, Noor Azam informed that 2019 marked a great success for the Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department as several raids were conducted leading to the discovery of large amounts of drugs.

The department’s biggest success last year was the largest drug haul in the country comprising 3.2 tonnes of cocaine and 500 kilogrammes (kg) of ketamine worth about RM676 million in Shah Alam on August 19 that led to the arrest of 13 suspects.

“In addition, police also found 52kg Magic Mushroom a new psychoactive drug worth RM2.2 million in Hulu Selangor on November 26 last year. Nine suspects were arrested in the case.

“Police also raided four drug laboratories around Selangor with seizures worth RM15,873,180 and seven suspects have been arrested,” he said.

To address this year’s challenges, Noor Azam said police have devised a more holistic approach to preventing criminal activities, especially involving crime syndicates.

He said this year, they would strengthen the scope of investigation under POCA and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) against organised crime syndicates.

“The investigation will involve gambling syndicates, vice, sand theft and syndicates smuggling protected wildlife, including the sale of endangered animal organs in the black market masterminded by suspected international criminals and cross-border crime,” he said. — Bernama