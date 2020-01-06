SRC trial: Najib claims misled by own signatures after being grilled over conflicting statements

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives for his SRC trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today claimed he was misled by his own signatures on documents related to SRC International Sdn Bhd and letter of instructions he had signed, after his initial witness statement by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) differed from that of his testimony produced in court.

Najib, who is currently on trial for siphoning RM42 million from SRC International and is testifying in his own defence, also said he was having difficulties remembering precisely if he had signed SRC International shareholders’ resolutions in three meeting minutes and a letter of instruction to AmBank from the ex-PM.

In his statement to the MACC during its course of investigations between 2015 and 2018, Najib had stated that he had no doubt his signatures were on the said documents after acknowledging their contents.

However, in his principle and supplementary witness testimonies, Najib said he had doubts on the authenticity of his signatures but did not deny signing the documents.

Sithambaram: You would agree if you were to go back to the statement to the MACC and the explanation you gave, you knew what exactly the documents were and you said the entire content is within your knowledge.

Najib: I was confused by the signatures.

Sithambaram: Datuk Seri, you are an intelligent man and I am half intelligent. So you're saying you were confused with your signatures but you understood with the content?

Najib: I cannot remember everything. That happened nine years ago.

Sithambaram: You knew the content, yes or no?

Najib: I had assumed it was my signature. I vaguely remember but at that time I was basing it (MACC statement) on my signature.

Najib then attempted to defend his point that he had made the admission to MACC based on the signatures resembling his on the documents.

Najib: I sign tens of documents daily as the finance minister and PM. When you run a country, you've got a thousand and one things happening. That happened a long time ago, I can’t remember.

Earlier, Najib answered in the affirmitive after being suggested that his court testimony clearly stated he had not seen or sign the said documents despite knowing the fact that he had previously provided a statement to MACC.

Najib: I didn't know it was not the original. They looked like mine. I was not aware that there were scams going on until I came to court. Now I have doubts about my signature.

Sithambaram: But here you said [on the MACC statement], “I am the one who signed it.”

Najib: I was misled by the signatures. The signatures looked like mine.

Sithambaram: Okay, I am putting it to you that you were not misled and you are misleading the court.

Najib: Not true.

Najib has been called to enter his defence to answer seven charges related to SRC International.

Three are for criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, three more are for laundering the RM42 million, and the last is for abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same sum.