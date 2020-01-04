Up to PM to decide Maszlee’s successor, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks at the Chinese New Year celebration held in Taman Muda Ampang February 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BEAUFORT, Jan 4 — Leave it to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide who will replace Maszlee Malik as the next Education Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The deputy prime minister said she had no inkling herself as to who would be succeeding the former International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) lecturer, who quit two days ago.

“About that (Maszlee’s replacement), it is up to the Prime Minister to decide,” she told reporters after a visit to the Welfare Department in Membakut, near here, today.

On Thursday, Maszlee announced his resignation as Education Minister, which took effect yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah said she respected Maszlee’s decision, and expressed her appreciation for his contributions while helming the ministry.

“Maszlee was a friend of mine in the Cabinet. I appreciate his contributions, he was an academic who tried to bring in reforms in a very important ministry,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said her visit to the Membakut Welfare Department was to determine if more could be done for its operational needs to serve the people better.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said a comprehensive study would be conducted to determine if all other district welfare departments in Sabah require assistance as well.

She said the Membakut Welfare Department had channelled RM4.2 million in aid last year, with senior citizens, those with chronic illnesses and persons with disabilities among the recipients. — Bernama