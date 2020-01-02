Malaysian students in flood-hit Jakarta evacuated

Aerial picture of an area affected by floods, next to Ciliwung river in Jakarta, Indonesia January 2, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Handout via Reuters

JAKARTA, Jan 2 — Ten Malaysian students are currently housed at the Malaysia Hall here after their homes were flooded since yesterday.

According to Education Malaysia in Indonesia (EMI) director, Assoc Prof Mior Harris Mior Harun, all the students were evacuated from their residences in Tanjung Duren, Grogol, Jakarta Barat yesterday evening.

“The students are all medical students at the Krida Wacana Christian University (UKRIDA or Universitas Kristen Krida Wacana) and are now being housed at the Malaysia Hall until conditions allow them to return,” he told Bernama.

He said EMI is currently monitoring the situation and was still looking for other students who may be affected by the floods.

Several areas in Jakarta and nearby cities such as Bekasi, Tangerang, Bogor and Depok were hit by massive floods since yesterday following heavy rainfall in the early morning of the first day of 2020.

As of this morning, the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency said 16 people were reported to have died while more than 30,000 evacuees were still housed at temporary relief centres.

An UKRIDA student who was stationed at Malaysia Hall, Suhaima Izzatiey Amirah Suhaimi, 25, said she had lived in the residential area for three years and had never experienced a flood before.

“It was raining heavily on New Year’s Eve and continued until the following morning.

“The water in our housing area rose to knee level (0.4 metres) and we contacted the Malaysian Embassy which told us to evacuate to the Malaysia Hall amid concerns the floods would worsen,” she said. — Bernama