Despite police warning, Muslim students group proceed with anti-Dong Zong rally

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Over 300 Muslim students gathered in a peaceful protest here today to simultaneously rally public support for jawi and demand the government ban Chinese educationist group Dong Zong for opposing plans to teach the script.

Clad mostly in white and with some donning headbands and black tengkolok, the students brandished placards and banners in Malay that variously said “Rise people, defend Jawi”, “Ban Dong Zong” and “Don’t challenge the Malays”.

The Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) organised the rally and students assembled at the Sogo shopping complex at 2:30pm.

Earlier, some 150 students assembled at the iconic Masjid Jamek and had intended to march to the Sogo shopping complex.

However, Gamis president Saifullah Baiduri advised them not to proceed as moving protests are expressly prohibited under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

Instead, the attendees made their way independently to the Sogo Shopping complex and assembled there.

Yesterday, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah confirmed that the rally organisers did not adhere with the requirements of the PAA and the event was consequently against the law.

MORE TO COME