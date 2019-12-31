Tanjung Malim Bersatu Armada chief dies in highway accident

Tanjung Malim Bersatu Armada chief Luth Ishak who was seated at the front seat passenger of the Triton, died on the spot. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

TAPAH, Dec 31 ― Tanjung Malim Bersatu Armada chief Luth Ishak was killed after the Mitsubishi Triton he was travelling in collided with a lorry at Km 315 southbound of the North-South Expressway hear here, early today.

Tapah District Police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said Luth, 34, who was the front seat passenger of the Triton, died on the spot.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred at 6.15am when the lorry laden with eggs and nuts from the right lane skidded to the left lane and hit the Triton.

“The Triton’s driver sustained a minor injury, while his two rear passengers, one of whom is a member of Tapah Police motorcycle patrol unit, were badly injured. The lorry driver sustained a broken leg,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Azharuddin said Luth’s body was taken to Tapah Hospital for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama