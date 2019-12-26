Citing rising costs, Borders closes its only store in Penang

The store cited rising costs and challenges as the reasons for the closure of the bookstore. — Picture via Facebook/Borders Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 — Borders has closed its only store in Penang today, according to an official announcement on its official Facebook page.

The bookstore, which was located at Queensbay Mall, was in operations for 13 years before it closed its doors for the final time today.

In a Facebook posting at the Borders Malaysia page, the store cited rising costs and challenges as the reasons for the closure of the bookstore.

“Today is the day we say goodbye to our customers in Penang,” it posted.

It also thanked all who had supported them throughout the years and for the positive comments.

“We are touched by the many positive comments and that there remain many avid readers,”

“We continue to be present in Klang Valley and online at www.borders.net.my to serve you at your convenience,” it said.

The store ended the post with a “Perhaps we’ll meet again in the future!”

Borders stores in Malaysia are operated by Berjaya Books Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation.

The first Borders store in Malaysia opened in 2005 in Berjaya Times Square before more stores are opened throughout Klang Valley and in Penang.



