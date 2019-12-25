PAS urges Public Service Dept to reinstate critical allowance

Tuan Ibrahim said the cut will burden public servants who are already facing financial difficulties. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — PAS today urged the Public Service Department (JPA) to reinstate the “critical” allowance for professionals such as doctors, engineers and architects, among others.

This follows after the JPA announced that these professionals along with other medical service posts will no longer receive a “critical” allowance of RM750 when they join the civil service starting January 1, 2020.

PAS Deputy President Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the cut will burden public servants who are already facing financial difficulties.

“The decision to abolish [the allowance] is unreasonable when compared to the current condition faced by some civil servants who are affected.

“The Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK) was introduced with the implementation of the New Remuneration System on January 1, 1992, and involved at least 35 service schemes such as engineers, nurses and medical personnel.

“PAS is confident that a five-year study of BIPK will find critical levels for some of the schemes that remain unchanged especially in the public health sector.

“They are exposed to a very risky environment and a very weary labour market,” he said

Tuan Ibrahim added that the Malaysian Medical Association had also cautioned that doctors and nurses are at risk of work “burn out” due to stress and insufficient manpower within the public healthcare system.

“At the same time, the Ministry of Health is also planning to suspend the hiring of new staff. This cycle will continue to impede civil servants who are the backbone of the government today,” he said.