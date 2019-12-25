Cabinet paper on Sabah Temporary Pass to be tabled next year, says Madius

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said a Cabinet Paper on the issuance of Sabah Temporary Pass to illegal immigrants in Sabah is expected to be tabled in the state Cabinet early next year. — Bernama pic

RANAU, Dec 25 — A Cabinet Paper on the issuance of Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) to illegal immigrants (PATI) in Sabah is expected to be tabled in the state Cabinet early next year, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Madius said the tabling would be made after a round table discussion with the National Security Council (MKN) was held recently over measures that should be taken before the implementation of PSS on June 1 next year.

He said the round table discussion had given clear information to the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) and at the same time wanted the people to understand that the measures taken were to solve the problems of PATI in the state.

‘’It must be seen from two angles, namely, indeed there are PATI in Sabah and that is clear. If they are PATI, those detained will be sent (to their countries of origin) without compromise. But there are PATI in Sabah with ‘permission’, namely, Philippines war refugees who were here since the 70s.

‘’As such, discussions and issues should not be focused only on PSS but how to find a complete solution on the presence of PATI in Sabah including the Philippines’ war refugees who are in Sabah,’’ he said.

He said this to reporters after attending an UPKO Christmas Open House at the Ranau Community Hall, here today.

Madius, who is also UPKO president, said, after so long, the problem was becoming complex after the war refugees raised families in Sabah and the issuance of the PSS would enable the PATI to have documents.

He said the federal government had also been asked to come up with a Cabinet paper if there was a need to create certain regulations in tackling the issues.

On September 6, the Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals had agreed to issue PSS from June 1, 2020 to replace three types of documents issued to long-staying foreigners in Sabah, namely, 1MM13, census certificate and Kad Burung-Burung. — Bernama