Reveal status of Dong Zong probe, PAS rep tells IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― A PAS leader today demanded that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) release police findings into its investigation against Chinese education rights group, Dong Jiao Zong.

PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said that much leeway has been given to the group leading to its resistance of government education policies, especially regarding the teaching of Jawi in schools.

In a statement today, he said that it has been four months since Dong Jiao Zong chief Tan Tai Kim was summoned by the police to be investigated, but no decision with regards to the case has come to light.

He also expressed ire over the organisation's recent announcement that it would be holding a Chinese Organisation Congress, especially against a backdrop where controversies regarding the detention of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) supporters, the alleged spreading of Communist ideology and the bringing back of former Communist fighter Chin Peng's (Ong Boon Hua) ashes are yet to “subside”.

“On August 22, Dong Zong chief Tan Tai Kim was called to have his statement taken regarding an investigation on the issue of Jawi calligraphy, at Bukit Aman.

“Bukit Aman's Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed informed that the Dong Zong case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

“It has been four months since Tan Tai Kim was called to have his statement recorded, however, till today, there still is no charge. Now, he has continued to state his rejection of the Jawi calligraphy, and would be holding the Chinese Organisation Congress on December 28 2019, despite being criticised by the Prime Minister that the congress can create disharmony in the nation,” Kamaruzaman said.

He also labelled Dong Zong as an organisation with “hardline traits, extremist and with no tolerance”.

Kamaruzaman added that Dong Zong's struggles are also outdated and is no longer suited to the needs of the multiracial community in Malaysia.

“PAS is of the opinion that the leniency of the authorities on Dong Zong is what caused it to be more brave, as if immune from any action.

“Therefore, we demand that the IGP reveal immediately, the findings of the investigation on Dong Zong, and also ensuring that it cancels the congress which would be held on December 28, 2019,” Kamaruzaman added.

The congress is expected to take place on December 28 and intends to rally the support of Chinese NGOs to oppose the Education Ministry’s implementation of three pages’ worth of lessons on jawi script in vernacular school textbooks.

Prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on December 20 had also warned that the Malay community might respond by organising its own congress demanding Putrajaya to shut down Chinese vernacular schools.

He said while there was freedom of speech in Malaysia, Malaysians must also be sensitive towards others communities.

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had yesterday, also urged the Chinese education group not to hold its congress that’s seeking to convince the government to cancel jawi lessons in vernacular schools.

He said the move will only cause further controversy and suggested that the group have a dialogue instead.