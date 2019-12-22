Pasir Mas: Abandoned houses issue will be referred to Housing and Local Government Ministry

KOTA BARU, Dec 22 — The issue of abandoned houses in Taman SL ATM Perdana, Mukim Apam, Pasir Mas, 14km from here, will forwarded to the Housing and Local Government Ministry soon.

Housing and Local Government Minister’s special co-ordinator, Ab Aziz Ab Kadir said, based on the information he received, almost all the house buyers at the project were Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel.

‘’At the same time, I am also led to understand that there are some buyers who have completed their services being forced to rent houses elsewhere while their salaries or pensions are being deducted monthly (for the purchases of houses at the scheme),’’he said.

He said this to reporters after receiving a memorandum from a representative of the buyers, to be handed over to Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, here today.

Newspapers, prior to this, reported that 57 house buyers were disappointed and aggrieved when the residential projects, which should have been completed in November 2008, was abandoned, involving 12 bungalows and 44 terrace houses.

The affected buyers were forced to pay a monthly instalment of RM500 to RM800 depending on the types of houses they bought. — Bernama