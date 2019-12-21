No nation, including Malaysia, safe from sanctions, Dr M says after Iran, Qatar hit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur December 21, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad cautioned a gathering of Muslim world leaders here today of the threat of unilateral sactions from western powers.

The Malaysian prime minister’s warning followed praises for Iran and Qatar, two nations present at the inaugural Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 facing economic blockades.

He said other countries, especially those that are Muslim majority, are at risk of facing similar sanctions.

“Such sanctions and embargoes are not going to be exclusively for Iran and Qatar,” Dr Mahathir said in his closing remark of the three-day summit.

“With the world witnessing nations making unilateral decisions to impose such punitive measures, Malaysia and other nations must always bear in mind that it can be imposed on any of us,” he added.

Iran has been under a Washington-backed embargo ever since US President Donald Trump abandoned a treaty to neutralise Tehran's nuclear weapons programme that took years to forge.

Qatar is locked in a geopolitical tussle with neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which has imposed a trade blockade on claims that the gas-rich country is harboring terrorists.

The Qatari government has denied the charge and called the sanction an attempt at forcing the its tiny country into subservience.

But Dr Mahathir said years of embargo has not prevented the oil-producing country from progress, noting that it proudly stands as a nation with the fourth highest number of engineers in the world.

The prime minister said Qatar too “has managed to rise above” the blockade “and progressed impressively”.

Still, Dr Mahathir saw a need for an economically self-reliant Muslim political bloc that could withstand the threat of geopolitical tension.

“That is the more reason for us to be self-reliant and work towards that with other Muslims nations to ensure that if and when such measures are imposed upon us, we are capable of facing it,” he said.

