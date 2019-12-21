Magnum 4D unveils new look for flagship Genting outlet

Malaysia’s pioneering number gaming firm unveils its newly refurbished outlet in Genting Highlands with renewed commitment towards customer centricity. ― Picture courtesy of Magnum 4D

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― Number forecast operator Magnum 4D introduced its newly refurbished flagship outlet in Genting Highlands today, in time for the Christmas festivities.

The country’s pioneering number gaming firm said the new customer-centric design was to foster a refreshing store experience through atmospheric lighting, large TV displays, ergonomically-designed writing counters, and a tablet-based ticket checker.

Yellow LED lights adorn a darkened ceiling to give the impression of an artistic planetarium.

“We took inspiration from Genting’s SkyAvenue, especially the Roof Top High Line area where it’s classy and modern without overwhelming your senses,” said general manager and chief marketing officer of Magnum Seah Kok Leong.

“Genting has done a great job transforming the mountaintop experience for visitors, and we at Magnum felt that it’s also time for us to completely refresh our Genting outlet customers’ experience.”

Magnum’s Genting sales representative Anna Wong said that the outlet serves casual players who want to try their luck at the big Jackpot prize while visiting highland holiday destination.

“Since the new look, many come to play an RM2 Jackpot ticket for fun. There was a 12 million Jackpot winner in another just-renovated Magnum shop, so maybe the luck will come to one of our customers next,” she said.

Magnum celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with a new brand direction and a customer-centric vision for the company.

Magnum and its outlet partners have invested significantly in uplifting its store fronts to improve the overall brand image and in-store experience.

Among initiatives to appeal to the next generation of customers is Magnum

Life, a new game where the Grand Prize winner receives RM1,000 from Magnum every single day for the next 20 years of their life.

There have been the Grand Prize winners to date.

Commenting on Magnum’s new direction, chief executive officer Datuk Lawrence Lim Swee Lin said the new strategy is to appeal to the younger generation of players while retaining the loyalty of Magnum’s existing customers without losing the core values of what Magnum represents.

Visitors can find the Magnum Genting outlet next to OldTown White Coffee, opposite the Theme Park Hotel and Arena of Stars.