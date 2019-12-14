Works minister orders probe on Miri bridge incident

Works Minister Baru Bian says he has instructed a thorough investigation be carried out on the collapse of the bridge under construction, December 14, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Works Minister Baru Bian today said he has ordered a thorough investigation into the collapse of an overhead bridge being built on the Pujut section, Miri, of Pan Borneo Highway yesterday.

He said he takes the matter very seriously, particularly on the high standard of safety compliance in all construction sites.

“They (contractors) are supposed to uphold the international standard of safety at all construction sites, especially involving the rights of workers,” he told reporters at the Christmas party organised by the PKR Stampin branch here.

Five girder beams, the main components of the overhead bridge, collapsed at about 2.20pm, injuring two workers.

It is part of the last and 11th work package construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

Baru said the outcome of the investigation will enable the ministry to take the necessary action.

He said work at the accident site has been stopped with immediate effect to facilitate further investigation and to prevent further accidents as well as prioritise worker and public safety.

“And my immediate concern is on the injured workers and I was told that they are at home, just suffering from minor injuries,” he said.

“Of course, the collapse will cause some delay and it will take time for them to amend and to put right what has gone wrong,” he said, adding that collapse will also add extra to the cost of building the bridge.