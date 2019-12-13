Zuraida: Housing Ministry allocates RM10m to re-develop Sungai Lembing

A fire destroyed 32 buildings in Sungai Lembing in August. ― Picture via Twiter/bernamadotcom

KUANTAN, Dec 13 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM10 million to re-develop Sungai Lembing town which was destroyed after the horrible fire last August.

The allocation would also be used to upgrade several locations around Kuantan town, said its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

For the development of Sungai Lembing, she added the ministry has proposed to set up a community-led by the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) and the involvement of the village development officers under KPKT.

“The community is to study the redevelopment of the fire site and surrounding areas in Sungai Lembing town so that it can be planned and still can maintain the historical value of tourist attractions here.

“Many parties, including representatives from the Kyoto University, Japan has approached us with proposals to re-build the Sungai Lembing town as a heritage spot,” she told reporters after visiting the fire site and tourism location at Sungai Lembing, which was a former tin-mining village.

The wee-hours blaze on August 31 razed 33 buildings and is believed to have taken the lives of an elderly couple. — Bernama