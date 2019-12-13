King attends son’s military graduation

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah attend a luncheon with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, December 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

LONDON, Dec 13 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah stepped foot on the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) on Friday, to reminisce on the time when His Majesty undertook training at the academy more than 40 years ago.

Al-Sultan Abdullah attended the academy from 1978 to 1979 and was commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 1980.

Today’s visit was made even sweeter as his son, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah marched on the sovereign’s parade, which marked the end of a hard year of military training.

Earlier, upon arrival, His Majesty accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were received by the RMAS’s Commandant, Major General Paul Nanson.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, wearing an army uniform, was then given the honour to take the salute of the parade.

The ceremony commenced with the parade inspection by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

Another Malaysian, Muhamad Muiz Muzammil Mukhtar were also among the 242 cadet officers commissioned at the ceremony.

RMAS is one of several military academies of the United Kingdom and is the British Army’s initial officer training centre.

Also present at the ceremony were High Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Datuk Mohamad Sadik Kethergany and Royal Malaysian Air Force chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are currently in the UK on a special visit till Dec 16.

This special visit to the UK is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s fourth overseas trip after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan in June, July and October, respectively, since being sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January. — Bernama