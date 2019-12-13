Dr M visits Qatar’s dairy company Baladna

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits Baladna Food Industries (Baladna) farm in Doha December 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

DOHA, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visited Baladna Food Industries (Baladna), Qatar’s largest dairy producer, here today.

The prime minister spent about two hours listening to a briefing by Baladna Managing Director and Board member, Ramez Al-Khayyat, and exploring the operation of Baladna which is one of the largest cattle farms in the West Asian countries, spreading over an area of 2.4 million square metres (sqm).

Accompanying the prime minister during the visit to Baladna, are Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Felcra Bhd and Baladna Food Industries signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 10 this year, aimed to set up Malaysia’s largest dairy farm in the next two years, in line with the country’s National Food Security Policy.

Felcra chairman Datuk Nageeb Wahab was reported to have said that under the collaboration, the two companies aim to produce 50 million litres of milk by 2021, adding that five locations in the northern and central region as well as Sabah and Sarawak have been identified for the purpose.

Under the MoU, Felcra will provide the land while Baladna will provide the technology as well as the livestock.

Baladna is a Qatari agricultural company that raises livestock and produces dairy products. It is Qatar’s largest locally-owned food and dairy producer, supplying over 95 per cent of the country’s fresh dairy products.

Incorporated in 2014, its herd of cows has grown to approximately 20,000, housed in two farms. — Bernama