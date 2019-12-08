Blaming worsening patriarchy, Dr Siti Mariah calls for women to be recognised in Amanah

A top Parti Amanah Negara leader has today taken her male party leaders and members to task, over what she termed as ‘heightening patriarchy’ in the party which has still not been addressed. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 8 — A top Parti Amanah Negara leader has today taken her male party leaders and members to task, over what she termed as “heightening patriarchy” in the party which has still not been addressed.

Its outgoing women’s wing leader Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud noted that there was not even one female delegate from certain divisions present in the Islamist party’s convention today, while she lamented about the treatment of women in Amanah.

“Even those at the top here, probably not all are aware towards women. This is true. I am giving it to you all as it is,” the Seri Serdang state assemblyman said in her winding-up speech.

“We say we love our women, we appreciate women, we know women work hard. In reality, when it comes to work on the ground, the womenfolk outnumber the men.

“But when it comes to giving accolades; never mind, the womenfolk can wait their turns later.

“I see that in some areas, there is not even one female delegate. Do we have to keep asking all the time?” she asked.

Dr Siti Mariah’s fiery speech earned her a roaring applause and a standing ovation from Amanah delegates and leaders in the hall today.

In addition, she also urged political appointees from the party to declare their assets and earnings, to avoid any form of ill intent among party members.

She also called for more opportunities to be given to deserving and qualified party members, and to avoid greed.

“I also ask that all political appointees declare to the party, to their branches, to their divisions.

“Don’t hide it. Say it. Yes, I am a political appointee, I am getting this much allowance. What’s wrong in sharing? If not, suspicions would fester,” she suggested.

“For those who have the opportunity to serve the party because of political appointments, I want to state here, mind your integrity.

“If I hear that, so and so hold positions here and there, in GLCs, I will be the first one to question. And to those political appointees, I want to remind, don’t be greedy,” she added, referring to government-linked companies.