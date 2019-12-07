We must not 'win the battle and lose the war', Umno youth delegate warns party on seat negotiations with PAS

Delegates attend the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 – Umno must not be selfish when it comes to negotiating elections seats with its new strategic partner PAS, a youth delegate said at the party’s annual general meeting.

With Umno and PAS officially declaring its political cooperation under the Muafakat Nasional Charter, Umno Youth delegate Johari Yazid said both political parties should not fight over seat allocations.

“When we talk about Muafakat Nasional, do we really understand and ready to sacrifice our interest down the road?

“We from the Umno Youth hope that the party leadership will make the most reasonable and shrewd decision and is even willing to throw our ego away.

“What I mean by ego is the seats that we will let go to our strategic partners in PAS in the coming GE15,” he said.

Yazid then stressed that Umno leadership must decide wisely and urged party members not to entertain their ego and petty infighting.

“We must not only think of our interest and if we need to sacrifice a few seats for them, then do so wisely and fairly.

“Let us not win one battle but lose the war,” he said.