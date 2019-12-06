Amanah ministers, deputies, appointed to party leadership except Anuar Tahir

A delegate casts her vote for Amanah's national leadership committee members during the party’s convention in Shah Alam December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 6 ― All of Parti Amanah Negara's (Amanah) ministers and deputy ministers were voted into their party's leadership line-up tonight, except for Anuar Tahir, who is the party's secretary-general and deputy works minister.

In Amanah's first party polls since it was founded in 2015, outgoing president Mohamad Sabu, deputy president Datuk Seri Salahudin Ayub, vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Datuk Mahfuz Omar were voted in by 822 party members.

Amanah's outgoing election director Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, strategy director Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad and communications director Khalid Samad also made it into the line-up.

Khalid won with the most number of votes at 786, followed by Mahfuz (780), Salahuddin (765), Mujahid (755), Dr Hatta (725), Zulkefly (687) while Mohamad received 681 votes.

The new national top office bearers of Amanah would be announced tomorrow, after a special meeting tonight among the elected committee members.

Delegates voted via an online platform to select the 27 Amanah national leadership committee members, during the party's national convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here.

This is the first Amanah party convention, which saw an election at all levels of the party leadership.




