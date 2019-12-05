Puteri Umno chief points to Tanjung Piai as proof BN ‘not dead’, will do better under Muafakat Nasional

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan speaks during the 2019 Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Tanjung Piai by-election is proof that the coalition is still alive and relevant in Malaysia today, said Puteri Umno Chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan today.

For BN, Tanjung Piai is also proof that the coalition is still has the trust and support of non-Malays, which traditionally supported Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the past, she explained.

“It is proof that BN is not dead and BN cannot be killed off easily. Although not in power, we can still endure and even gain substantial support.

“Before this, BN had depended on Malay votes while non-Malays would support PH. This is proof that this perception is not necessarily true. Everything can change and in politics, nothing lasts forever,” she said during her policy speech at the Puteri Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here today.

In Tanjung Piai, BN candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng secured a win over Karmaine Sardini from PH with a 15,086-vote majority in a six-way race.

According to political pundits and analysts, the by-election results also showed that Chinese voters have swung massively to BN, leading to the coalition’s victory.

BN’s victory also proved the political cooperation between Umno and PAS, under the Muafakat Nasional Charter, is accepted by all races, said Zahida.

Zahida added the tremendous success of Muafakat Nasional will also bring about a new “National Discourse” on an unseen scale.

“Muafakat is on the right track. The victory in Tanjung Piai has birthed a new perception that this cooperation is not racist or based on narrow-minded racial [politics]. Muafakat gives non-Malays and non-Muslims a voice in our national politics.

“Thousands of Umno and PAS members gave their support to ensure the victory of the candidate from MCA. This proves Muafakat Nasional is not racist.

“Do not worry; the Malays will not oppress others. The Malays are united to create a moderate atmosphere which is sure to be welcomed by all parties,” she said.