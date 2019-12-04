Number of flood evacuees in Kelantan up, Terengganu registers decline

Men travel in a homemade boat made of PVC pipes and plastic drums in Kampung Bekok, Besut December 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Kelantan saw an increase in the number of flood evacuees this morning while Terengganu registered a decline.

The number of evacuees in Kelantan rose to 13,764 people, while in Terengganu the number dropped to 1,856 this morning.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees in Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts increased to 9,373 evacuees in 29 relief centres and 2,290 in seven centres respectively.

In Pasir Puteh, the total remains at 826 people (219 families) in eight centres; Tanah Merah recorded 321 evacuees (97 families) in seven centres while in Machang 40 evacuees (38 families) are still seeking shelter at three relief centres.

In Kota Baru and Kuala Krai the number of evacuees dropped to 146 (37 families) in two centres and 263 (65 families) in five centres respectively.

The ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website showed that Sungai Golok water level at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas dropped to 10.32m from 10.39m, still above the danger level of 9m.

In Kuala Jambu, Tumpat the Sungai Golok water level remained at 3.29m above the danger point of 2.50m, while the only river which has breached the alert level is Sungai Kelantan at Guillemard Bridge, Kuala Krai which hit 12.30m (warning point is 12m).

A family seeks shelter at a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

In Terengganu, the flood situation has improved as the number of evacuees dropped to 1,856 people (498 families) in 34 relief centres this morning, from 2,254 people (613 families) in 50 centres last night.

In Besut, the number of evacuees was reduced to 289 (77 families) in eight centres while in Hulu Terengganu the number dropped to 137 (35 families) in four centres.

However, in Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Setiu the number of evacuees rose to 494 people (144 families) in six centres; 371 (94 families) in one centre, and 324 (91 families) in 10 centres respectively.

In Dungun, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 207 (50 families) in four centres while 34 evacuees are still sheltered in a centre in Marang.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), only Sungai Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau had breached the 12.50m danger point when it recorded a 13.11m reading this morning.

In Johor, the number of evacuees in a Batu Pahat relief centre remains unchanged with 52 people (23 families) still seeking shelter.

The weather in all three states was reported to be sunny. — Bernama