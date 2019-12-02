Sabah Umno confident of pulling a ‘Tanjung Piai’ in Kimanis by-election

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 2 — Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin today confidently said that the party can emulate Tanjung Piai in the upcoming Kimanis by-election following today’s Federal Court ruling in upholding the Election Court’s decision that Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the parliamentary seat was null and void.

The Kinabatangan MP pointed out that the current sentiments were not in favour of the ruling government and Umno Sabah is confident of winning the by-election in the state's west coast parliamentary constituency again.

“We have identified some names who we think can win for Barisan Nasional at the by-election. We will announce the name after the Election Commission announces the date of the by-election.

“But whatever it is, we are confident of bringing the same kind of victory like in Tanjung Piai to Kimanis and defend a seat which Umno has consistently won before,” he said.

Bung said the party is feeling positive about its chances as neither the federal nor the state government has met the people’s expectations so far.

“Our election machinery at all 19 polling districts has been mobilised while our party’s wings have also been actively going down to the ground for some time now,” he said.

Earlier today, the Federal Court’s five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat upheld the decision by the Election Court that declared the Kimanis parliamentary result in GE14 null and void.

The Election Commission now has to name the dates for the by-election.