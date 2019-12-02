Number of flood evacuees in Terengganu rises to 2,387

Women prepare dinner in their flooded home in Kampung Lubok Kawah, Besut December 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 2 — The third day of flooding in Terengganu saw a sharp increase in the number of evacuees last night, namely 2,387 people from 650 families compared with 1,610 people (437 families) at 4pm yesterday.

Another 17 temporary relief centres were opened in five districts, bringing the total number currently operating to 66 centres.

Terengganu Civil Defence Force director Lieutenant Colonel Che Adam A Rahman said Besut, the worst affected area, continued to record an increase in the number of evacuees to 1,312 (345 families) at 31 relief centres compared to 1,169 people (309 families) in 30 centres earlier.

“In addition, seven new relief centres were opened in Setiu district, bringing the total number of evacuees to 296 people (94 families) at 15 relief centres compared to just 88 people (32 families) at eight relief centres yesterday evening.

“In Hulu Terengganu, 12 new relief centres have been opened which accommodates 296 evacuees (from 94 families) compared to just 72 people (18 families) at three centres earlier. A total of 15 relief centres are operating in the area at the moment and more evacuations are expected due to continuous heavy rain in the area until now,” he said.

He added that the number of relief centres operating in Dungun remained at three locations, but there was a slight decrease in the number of evacuees from 254 people (from 72 families) compared with 281 people (78 families) yesterday afternoon.

“Kuala Nerus is the latest flood-hit district in Terengganu late yesterday evening with 15 people from three families in two relief centres, namely, at the Kampung Mak Jintan Surau and Sekolah Kebangsaan LKTP Belara,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Irrigation Department via the website reported that seven rivers in four districts have so far exceeded the danger level.

Three rivers located in Setiu are the Sungai Chalok at Chalok Bridge, Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap, Sungai Setiu in Kampung Besut. The two rivers in Hulu Terengganu are the Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping. Besides, another two rivers are the Sungai Besut in Kampung La and Sungai Dungun in Jerangau Bridge.

Meanwhile, in Kuantan, during the floods last night, three people from a family in Kampung Janglau, Rompin near here were stationed at the Kampung Janglau village hall, which was used as a temporary relief centre since yesterday morning, the Social Welfare department’s portal InfoBencana reported.

The evacuees, comprising an adult woman and a teenage girl and a male, moved to the relief centre after their home was inundated in knee deep flood waters after continuous heavy rainfall since last night.

In Kota Baru, the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan continued to rise to 4,386 people from 1,342 families as at 8.00 pm compared to 2,652 victims at 4.00 pm with the Kuala Krai area flooding again.

The Social Welfare department’s portal InfoBencana showed flood evacuees in Pasir Mas continued to increase to 2,390 compared with 1,149 yesterday evening.

A total of 18 relief centres were opened in Pasir Mas with 155 evacuees housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Jarum, Putat Tujoh relief centre (39), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Lati (231), SK Kampung Baru (20) and at SK Sri Kiambang (97).

While 80 were housed at SK Bakong, SK Lubok Stol (28), Sekolah Menengah (SM) Perempuan Pasir Mas (79), SM Agama Qariah Banggol Stol (128), SK Kubang Kual (231) and at Madrasah Tasek Bakong (six).

Apart from that, 79 evacuees were stationed at SK Baroh Pial, SK Kampung Rahmat (eight), SK Tok Deh (46), SK Gual Tinggi (381), SK Kedai Tanjong (128) and Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Pohon Buluh (19) and at SK Sri Rantau Panjang 2 (635).

In Kota Baru, 676 people were evacuated to six relief centres, namely at SK Sri Ketereh (312), SK Buloh Poh (104), Islamic Outreach ABIM Kok Lanas (122 ), SK Melor (71), SK Tiong (48), SMK Long Ghafar (three) and SK Mulong (16).

In Pasir Puteh, 582 people were placed at seven relief centres with 151 evacuees at Kompleks Dewan Kamil, SK Changgai (75), SK Bukit Jawa 2 (17), SK Sungai Petai (80), SK Kamil 1 (182), SK Wakaf Raja (37) and at SRK Kamil 2 (40).

Meanwhile, in Tanah Merah, 278 people were evacuated to seven relief centres, 39 people were housed at SK Kelewek, SK Bukit Panau (12), SK Alor Pasir (71), SK Kulim (27), Kampung Padang Kijang Multipurpose Hall (41 ), Kuala Kepok Mukim Mosque (47), Sekolah Menengah Ugama Arab (SMUA) Kajang (35) and six others at the Tebing Tinggi Flood Evacuation Hall.

In Bachok, 228 evacuees were evacuated, 147 were placed at SMK Jelawat and 81 at SMK Pak Badol.

Meanwhile, four relief centres were opened in Machang with 37 evacuees stationed at SK Pak Roman, eight at SK Mata Air, 99 at SK Pulai Chondong and the remaining seven at Al-Furqan Mosque.

Two relief centres were opened in Kuala Krai with 20 people placed at SK Chenulang and 61 at Kuala Pertang Nursing Centre.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department website showed that the level of the Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas continued to rise to 10.44m exceeding the 9m danger level.

Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat; Sungai Lebir in Tualang, Kuala Krai; Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai; Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah and Sungai Golok in Jenob, Tanah Merah also exceeded the danger levels. — Bernama