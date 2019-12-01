Tourists left stranded following severe floods in Terengganu

Severe flooding in several areas in the Hulu Terengganu district this morning left about 30 tourists from five families stranded at a mosque in Kampung Pasir Dula. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA BERANG, Dec 1 — Severe flooding in several areas in the Hulu Terengganu district this morning left about 30 tourists from five families stranded at a mosque in Kampung Pasir Dula, here.

The families took refuge at the mosque as the main road to Kuala Berang town was cut off, with the water-level rising up to a metre.

Shaarani Ismail, 40, who was on holiday with his wife and four children said the family had long been looking forward to the trip to the East Coast.

“I worked in Terengganu 10 years ago before moving to Perak. So, with the holiday, I also thought it would be a good opportunity to visit the former caregivers of our children in Seberang Takir,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Shaarani said he was relieved when the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) helped out by placing the family at the home of one of the villagers.

Kampung Pasir Dula MPKK chairman Mohd Azmi Ton Busu, 48, said all the tourists, who were from Perak and Penang, had been placed in villagers’ homes while waiting for the floods to recede.

“Hopefully they can continue their journey to Kuala Terengganu tomorrow,” he said when contacted. — Bernama