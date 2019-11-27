Minister: UMT, UniSZA merger not due to financial constraints

Education Minister Maszlee Malik arrives at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 6, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The proposed merger of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) is not driven by financial constraints, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said, next year, UniSZA is expected to receive an allocation of RM173 million from the government compared to RM140 million this year, while UMT is to receive RM165.5 million compared to RM161 million this year.

“The ministry will ensure that the merger of the two universities will not disadvantage any parties involved...In addition, we will also ensure that the issues that undermine the university’s expertise, vision and focus do not arise,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap).

Maszlee said the merger of UMT and UniSZA is also aimed at empowering the focus field of both universities as well as improving the quality of services that add value to students, faculties and the local communities.

“Terengganu will also benefit from the strengthening of education hub in the state which will become an international university as well as a regional knowledge hub especially to the areas of Indo-China and ASEAN.

“With the merger, both universities will have more professors, thus increasing their international presence as a maritime university with a basic and fundamental of Islam,” he said. — Bernama