DPM: No request to bring in Chin Peng’s ashes

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 27, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Nov 27 — There was no request for permission to the government from any parties to bring former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) Chin Peng’s ashes into Malaysia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She also said relevant ministries had been asked to look into the matter.

“We have to think about the sensitivity (of the issue),” she said, adding that the government would decide on the next course of action after investigations were completed.

Dr Wan Azizah said that when met by reporters after officiating ‘Smart Technology For Smart City Summit 2019’ here today.

The deputy prime minister was asked to comment on news reports that Chin Peng’s ashes had been brought back to Malaysia recently and were scattered at two locations in Perak.

The former Communist Party of Malaya secretary-general known as Chin Peng but born Ong Boon Hua was last photographed celebrating his 85th birthday at a Bangkok hotel on October 14, 2009. — Picture by Debra Chong

It was reported that the ashes of the CPM former leader were brought into Malaysia on September 16.

In another development, Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the ministry was in the process of getting feedback from seven states which were reported had not yet agreed to amend their laws on the minimum age of marriage for girls to 18.

“We want the age limit to be raised so that our children, whether boys or girls, will understand that a marriage is a responsibility,” she said, adding that the divorce rate, particularly among young people, was high and could become a social problem.

Previously, Dr Wan Azizah was reported as saying that only five states had agreed to amend their respective enactments or ordinances on the minimum age of marriage.

The states are Penang, Sabah, Johor, Melaka and Perak while Selangor has amended its enactment and Federal Territories are in the process to amend its law.

It was reported that the ministry was at the final stage of completing the draft of the national strategic plan on the underage marriage issue. — Bernama