Anwar: Issue of two Melaka assemblymen resolved amicably

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with Datuk Abdul Halim Bachik and the two assemblymen, Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia) and Datuk Ginnie Lim Siew Lin (Machap Jaya) at his office November 27, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 27 — The issue of the two Melaka assemblymen from PKR who were absent at the state assembly sitting when voting the motion to appoint Melaka PKR chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Bachik as senator, has been amicably resolved.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had a meeting with Abdul Halim and the two assemblymen, namely Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia) and Datuk Ginnie Lim Siew Lin (Machap Jaya) at his office today.

“I have further clarified the issue at the State Assembly (Melaka) and they have both apologised for the confusion that occurred.

“Thus, despite differences of opinion, which will be discussed within the party, they have also expressed their unwavering support for the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Adly Zahari,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page here today.

Melaka state assembly on Monday rejected a motion appointing Abdul Halim, as a member of the Senate after the voting saw 13 Barisan Nasional assemblymen opposing the motion, while 12 Pakatan Harapan assemblymen voted in favour and three abstained.

The three assemblymen who abstained are Muhammad Jailani, who is also State Tourism, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman; Lim, who is State Women, Welfare and Rural Development Committee chairman; and G. Saminathan (DAP-Gadek) who was not allowed to attend the sitting because he was facing charges of allegedly supporting the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group. — Bernama