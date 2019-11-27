Ambrin: Najib pledged to resolve conflicting 1MDB financial statements

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, November 27, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak promised that the proper authorities would investigate why 1MDB had two sets of financial statements for 2014, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang said in the High Court today.

The former auditor-general said Najib promised him this when they met with the chief secretary to the government then, Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, and Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh on February 22, 2016.

He was answering questions about the meeting during examination-in-chief by senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

Ambrin: He called me, he asked me questions, he wanted to know about our report.

Sri Ram: What did he want to know about the report?

Ambrin: Because as I stated in my statement, I took the opportunity to alert him about this issue of different version of the financial statement and he gave me his assurance that he will get to the bottom of that.

Sri Ram: As matters transpired till the very end, to your knowledge, did the accused Najib get to the bottom of it?

Ambrin: I wouldn't know at that stage. If you recall there were subsequent meeting with officials; this matter about the different versions of the financial statement was discussed.

There was a directive from the KSN (chief secretary of the government) to the ministry of finance to lodge a police report.

Sri Ram: So, you yourself do not know whether the prime minister, that is to say the accused Najib actually carried out his promise?

Ambrin: I wouldn’t know.

Sri Ram: When he said ‘I will get to the bottom of it’, did you believe him?

Ambrin: Well it is an assurance from the prime minister. I have no reason not to believe him.

Sri Ram: In your presence did he gave any instructions to Datuk Seri Ali Hamsa?

Ambrin: Not that I can remember.

The February 22, 2016 meeting was called by Najib after he was dissatisfied by the findings in the draft of the 1MDB final audit report.

Earlier today, Ambrin also said that Najib had asked for the matter of the two conflicting financial statements to be omitted from the 1MDB final audit report.

Ambrin is testifying against Najib in the latter’s joint trial with 1MDB former chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy for their alleged role in tampering with the 2016 1MDB final audit report.