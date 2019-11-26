Muhyiddin leads Malaysian delegation to Asean transnational crime conference in Bangkok

Muhyiddin is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 13th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and its related meetings in Bangkok. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGKOK, Nov 26 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 13th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and its related meetings in Bangkok.

He is accompanied by deputy secretary-general (Policy and Control) of the Home Affairs Ministry, Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and director-general of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som.

The 13th AMMTC is attended by 10 Asean member countries, Plus Three Asean Dialogue Partners (China, Japan and Korea) and Asean Secretariat (ASEC) to discuss transnational crime including arms smuggling, terrorism, money laundering, sea piracy, people smuggling, trafficking in persons, international economic crime, cybercrime, illicit drug trafficking and trafficking of wildlife and timber.

This year, there will be five preparatory Senior Officials Meetings on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) and five AMMTC meetings which consist of plenary and consultations with Plus Tree Asean Dialogue Partners.

Tomorrow, Muhyiddin will attend the 13th AMMTC opening ceremony followed by a plenary session.

He will deliver a statement on counter-terrorism and violent extremism, money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, sea piracy, people smuggling and drugs.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to attend the 10th AMMTC+3 Consultation, 7th AMMTC+China Consultation, 5th AMMTC+Japan Consultation and 1st AMMTC+ROK Consultation.

On Friday, Muhyiddin will take the opportunity to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Bangkok at the Embassy of Malaysia before flying home. — Bernama