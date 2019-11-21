Saifuddin: Malaysia to invite Putin to participate in 2020 Apec Summit

Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah shares a light moment with Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican (right) at Parliament November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MOSCOW, Nov 21 — Malaysia will invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit that the South-east Asian nation will host, Sputnik news agency quoted Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as saying today.

“We, of course, will welcome President Putin’s involvement in the Apec 2020 that Malaysia is hosting next year in November,” Saifuddin said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Chile was forced to cancel the 2019 Apec summit as well as the COP25 climate forum, which were planned to be hosted by Santiago, due to mass protests in the country. — Bernama