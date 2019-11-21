Let power transition take place in peaceful, orderly fashion, says Anwar after meeting Dr M

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya earlier to discuss several issues concerning power transition and the country's economic growth.

In the 30-minute meeting, Anwar stressed on the need for the power transition to take place in an orderly and peaceful manner.

“The stand taken by Dr Mahathir and I has never changed, following the consensus by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the PM's repeated assertions.

“I made it clear that the power transition must take place in an orderly and peaceful manner within a reasonable timeframe.

“We have agreed to focus on the economic growth and gearing up towards the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit,” said Anwar in a statement today.

The Port Dickson MP also added that both of them oppose any efforts to deviate from the consensus, or to misuse their names with regards to the issue.

“The prime minister has also taken note of allegations made against the Cabinet ministers who abuse their powers or to gain political support through the awarding of contracts,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Anwar reminded those who wanted to be prime minister to go through the usual channels rather than hold secret meetings.

He was referring to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who was recently criticised by his party members for holding a secret meeting with Umno and PKR MPs at his official residence in Putrajaya on Monday.

The meeting was said to be held to ensure that Dr Mahathir continued to receive support from PH and the Opposition as prime minister.

Calls for Dr Mahathir to step down has grown within the PH coalition after it suffered a crushing defeat in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Dr Mahathir reportedly said he is not sure if Malaysians are prepared for him to step down as prime minister, even as this was suggested among the reasons PH loss in the by-election.