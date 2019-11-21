Dr M says Pakatan to deal with MPs’ poor attendance in Parliament

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the International Social Well-Being Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will speak to its lawmakers about their low presence in Parliament, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today after the Dewan Rakyat failed to make quorum for the second time in the current meeting.

The PH chairman told the coalition’s elected representatives that they must attend Parliament if they are to represent the interests of their constituents.

“Well, this is the second time there is not enough quorum, we will have to talk to the members of Parliament.

“They were very anxious to be candidates for election but after having been elected, they are not behaving as if they are serious about serving the people,” he said after attending the International Social Well-Being Conference 2019 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel here this morning.

The start of yesterday’s parliamentary sitting had to be delayed as only 24 of the 222 MPs were in the Dewan Rakyat. A minimum of 26 is needed for quorum.

When asked to respond to claims that the lack of quorum was a show of dissent towards him, the prime minister said there were better ways to do so if this was their intent.

“If they don’t like me they can say so openly. I am subject to criticism, as usual, because if you become a leader, you must expect to be criticised,” he said.

