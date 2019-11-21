Dr M: Anwar knows there’s too much tension over power transition

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has repeatedly said that he will not renege on his promise to step down for Anwar to take over as prime minister amid a surge of calls for him to stay on from both sides of the political divide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has revealed today that he and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim both agree that there is too much tension over the latter succeding him as prime minister.

He said after his meeting with Anwar earlier, they both agreed that there should be less statements made over the matter as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) should focus on the issues involving the public.

“He said that he understands the problems [PH] face and that there should not be too much tension by people making all kinds of suggestions like the date of the transition,” he told the press after the soft launching of the Kuala Lumpur Summit here, referring to Anwar.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said that he will not renege on his promise to step down for Anwar to take over as prime minister amid a surge of calls for him to stay on from both sides of the political divide.

However, no timeline has been established until now.

Anwar had earlier said that he had reached an agreement with Dr Mahathir that the power transition will be decided in a timely and appropriate manner by PH.

He also said that in the meantime, he will help Mahathir and the government to prepare for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit scheduled in Kuala Lumpur November next year.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said that there will not be any radical changes in the country’s leadership before the Apec Summit as the nation would want to focus on hosting the event without facing problems.