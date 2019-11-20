Pro-PKR NGO urges Azmin to explain meeting with Umno reps

Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak chairman Ahmad Shaarani Abdul Khalid addresses a press conference in Ipoh November 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 20 — A pro-PKR non-governmental organisation (NGO) today urged PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to attend the party’s political bureau meeting today to explain his meeting with 22 Umno lawmakers at his home on Monday night.

Pertubuhan Rangkaian Organisasi (PRO) 98 Reformis Perak chairman Ahmad Shaarani Abdul Khalid said if Azmin fails to attend, the PKR political bureau could sack him by the power vested under the party’s disciplinary board.

“We view this matter seriously and stern action has to be taken against Azmin for disrespecting the party leadership by arranging a secret meeting with BN MPs, which was also attended by another four Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs,” he told a press conference here today.

“This has tarnished the integrity of the ruling government,” he added.

Ahmad Shaarani also said the four PH MPs believed to be Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, Petaling Jaya MP Marina Chin Abdullah, Nibong Tebal MP Mansor Othman and Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaafar should explain to the PH disciplinary board why they attended the said meeting.

“The act of these five traitors in going against the PH leadership cannot be forgiven by the party and the people who have given them the mandate to rule.

“We urge PH to expedite the investigation and take stern action against all five MPs,” he said.

Yesterday, Azmin downplayed the meeting by saying that it was a normal meeting and he is open to anyone who wants to meet him. — Picture by Hari Anggara

It was reported that 22 Umno MPs met their PH counterparts at the official residence of the economic affairs minister on Monday night.

Following the incident, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also requested Azmin to clarify his meeting with the 22 Umno lawmakers.

Yesterday, Azmin downplayed the meeting by saying that it was a normal meeting and he is open to anyone who wants to meet him.

“I meet with the public, the business community, MPs from PH or non-PH MPs because it is important for a government that cares for the people. We want to obtain feedback from the public, from the business community on what they think of the government’s policies.

“It is not something extraordinary that we should hype it up. I meet with a lot of people every day,” said Azmin.

Azmin had also said he will only attend the party’s political bureau meeting today if his schedule allows.