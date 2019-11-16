Police investigates four cases of identity thefts at the Tanjung Piai by-election

A senior citizen casting his vote during the Tanjung Piai by-election at SJK(C) Cheow Min in Pontianm November 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 16 — Police have received four reports of identity cards belonging to voters being used by unidentified individuals in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Pontian district police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri, who confirmed this said investigations revealed the cases occurred at three polling centres.

Two incidents were reported at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Boh, one at SK Sungai Bunyi and another at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sri Kukup.

“A police report was lodged at the Pontian police station while the rest were lodged at the Permas station,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

“The complainant informed the matter to the Election Commission (EC) and was later advised to make a report at the nearest police station,” he said adding that the case has been referred to the EC for further action. — Bernama