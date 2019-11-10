NUJ unaware of Utusan Malaysia’s return next year

Copies of the Utusan Malaysia newspaper at a stall in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur December 22, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) Utusan Melayu branch has claimed that it was not informed of any development pertaining to the report that Utusan Malaysia to make a comeback next year.

Its chairman Mohd Taufek Razak said the latest information received from the management was that it was trying to liquidate the company’s assets and staff were still awaiting compensation as promised.

“We have not received any details about Utusan making a comeback next year,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Today, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof was reported as saying that Utusan Malaysia was set to make a comeback next year.

According to a local newspaper report, Redzuan had revelead this matter during a programme in Tenggayun, Johor, yesterday, while campaigning for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

Utusan Malaysia, the oldest Malay-language newspaper in the country and Kosmo!, a daily also published by the company, had ceased operations since October 9, due to financial problems. — Bernama