DOE issues compound notices to Kualiti Alam for polluting river, says N.Sembilan councillor

SEREMBAN, Nov 10 — Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd in Sendayan was issued with four compound notices by the Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) on October 17 and 31 for polluting Sungai Jimah near here.

Announcing this in a statement today, state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the contamination in the river was traced back to ponds at the company’s Waste Management Centre last month, and the company had been instructed to clear the contamination.

“Sungai Jimah is still polluted but the level of contamination is at a low level, and the situation is being monitored by the DOE,” he said, adding that clean-up activities were underway.

Three weeks ago, the state Health Department undertook investigations and found that over 50 residents from nearby Kampung Jimah Lama had been affected from exposure to the foul-smelling pollution.

Residents experienced headaches, nausea and stinging sensations in their eyes, and received outpatient treatment at health facilities, said Veerapan, explaining that residents only displayed such symptoms for short periods, with the foul smell significantly lessening after the rains.

The state executive councillor advised residents not to use the river water and to prevent children from approaching the river.

On Friday, a video circulating on social media, showed foaming river water apparently caused by the flow of toxic waste from the Kualiti Alam centre. — Bernama