Muhyiddin says Perak solid, won’t fall from inter-party misunderstandings

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (seated, centre) dismissed his Umno counterpart’s prediction that the Opposition Barisan Nasional would be able to wrest the state before the next general election.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is not about to fall due to rumblings of inter-party discontent, the coalition’s deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president dismissed his Umno counterpart’s prediction that the Opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) would be able to wrest the state before the next general election.

“It’s normal between component parties in PH, there is some communication problems, I cannot deny that.

“They prioritise cooperation to ensure the Perak government is one that will be steady and stable because we have been entrusted with a job to develop Perak,” he was quoted by national news agency Bernama as telling reporters in Tanjung Piai, Johor.

The silver state is back in the spotlight after its Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is from Bersatu was caught on video allegedly badmouthing his DAP allies while on the Tanjung Piai campaign.

Muhyiddin said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s forecast to taking back Perak soon was merely the Umno president’s “hope”.

“I am confident that the Perak PH government is still solid.

“I am confident not only in the Perak mentri besar but also that the government’s partners from Bersatu, PKR, Amanah and DAP will forge mutual understanding to implement the Perak government’s measures.”

Ahmad Faizal has since acknowledged the video clip that has been widely circulating on social media, but insisted his remarks were taken out of context.

Perak DAP and PKR have demanded the MB apologise for his remarks.