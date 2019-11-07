Investigation into activist Jufazli's arrest without warrant allegation ongoing, says Deputy IGP

Deputy Inspector-General Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a new conference at the Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Nov 7 — The police are in the midst of investigating allegations pertaining to activist Jufazli Shi Ahmad, who is said to be arrested without a warrant.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said as reports were lodged, the police will investigate if the accusations were true.

“The investigation ongoing, I don’t want to comment (further) on that now.

“Let the course of investigation follow through. Anyone can make accusations, so we will investigate whether these accusations are true,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of Commercial Crime Conference jointly organised with Universiti Malaya.

He added that the issue regarding Jufazli’s arrest without warrant was a technical matter and that the police will look into it.

Mazlan declined to comment further on the matter.

It was reported by Free Malaysia Today in October that the Magistrate’s Court had acquitted the sister of activist Jufazli of allegedly obstructing a police officer from arresting her brother at their apartment early this year.

Nurazimah’s acquittal was a result of the prosecution having failed to establish a prima facie case against her because the police had no lawful authority when they carried out their duties.

Magistrate Shahrul Zazly Md Zain reportedly said that the police had no warrant for carrying out the search at the accused’s house and to arrest Jufazli.

Shahrul also said that Nurazimah’s request for the police to produce their warrants was also valid and reasonable.

He added that police must be armed with the warrants when they were investigating Jufazli under Section 504 of the Penal Code and under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Nurazimah, 31, was charged with obstructing investigating officer ASP Muhamad Ridzuan Manap when they came to arrest Jufazli at her apartment in Taman Segar Perdana at about 3am on March 16.

Jufazli was first arrested on March 16 after a report was lodged against him. He was arrested again on March 21 for an investigation into a 58-minute video he had recorded before his first arrest.

The DAP former member had accused Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of various crimes including corruption, power abuse and colluding with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.