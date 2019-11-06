Holistic approach to drug addiction needed, says deputy minister

Deputy Home Minister Azis Jamman said the AADK received a 15 per cent increase in allocation for 2020 but was unable to combat addiction on its own. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — All sections of the country have roles to play in addressing drug abuse, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said.

He said the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) received a 15 per cent increase in allocation for 2020 but was unable to combat addiction on its own.

“Due to that, the responsibility to eradicate the problem of drug addiction within the community has to be borne together with NGOs, the private sector and society,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

Mohd Azis said other measures to bolster the AADK include allocating it 173 more staff and studying laws related to its efforts.

Kampar MP Su Keong Siong earlier asked about the government’s efforts to improve the AADK’s functions.