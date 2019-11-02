DPM advises SMIs to improve creativity to produce quality products

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after officiating the Family Day event in Putrajaya November 2, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — Producers, particularly those in the Small and Medium Industries (SMIs), must raise their innovative capability and creativity so that they can produce quality and clean products as required by the consumers.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the producers must also improve their productivity, efficiency and competitiveness so that their products could be marketed at a competitive price.

“In addition, I wish to advise all producers of products that are relevant to acquire the ‘halal’ certificates from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) so that their products could easily be sold not only within the country but also for exports.

“As for distributors, you need to have an efficient distribution system so that the cost of delivery and storage could be controlled at a reasonable level, which is an important element so that retail prices can continue to be competitive,” she said when launching the Buy Malaysian Products Carnival (KBBM) at the national level at Plaza Angsana Johor Baru, here today.

At the same time, she reminded Malaysians to support and buy local-made goods to boost the Malaysian economy.

“Government measures to boost domestic expenditure through initiatives such as the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign are appropriate and most significant to balance the challenges and pressure of the current economic globalisation.

“If all Malaysians support this initiative by increasing the purchase of local goods, it will certainly boost domestic economy, raise Gross Domestic Products (KDNK) and avoid the outflow of funds from this country,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah added that the hosting of the carnival was in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 which was launched by the Prime Minister early last month.

“This vision is determined to make Malaysia as a nation that continues to develop in a sustainable manner in line with equitable, fair and inclusive economic distribution to all levels of income group, ethnicity, region and supply chain,” she said.

KBBM 2019 which was organised by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), was held for five days beginning Wednesday and participated by 180 exhibitors, comprising manufacturers, retailers, franchise holders and SMIs.

More than 300 local entrepreneurs participated in the carnival.

Also present was the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. — Bernama