Malaysia backs call for dedicated Asean team to help displaced Rohingya return home

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah attends a working dinner for Asean foreign ministers ahead of the 35th Asean Summit in Bangkok November 1, 2019. ― Picture via Facebook

BANGKOK, Nov 1 ― Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah expressed tonight Malaysia’s support for a “full-time, dedicated team” to implement the repatriation of the Rohingya people who have been displaced from their home in Myanmar’s conflict-riddled Rakhine state.

The proposal to establish such a team was made by Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi.

“The full-time group should enlist volunteers from civil society organisations (CSOs) working on the process,” according to a statement posted on Abdullah’s personal Facebook page tonight.

“In this regard, Asean should facilitate a process of meaningful dialogue between Myanmar and Rohingya refugees in Cox Bazar, Bangladesh in order to build a foundation of trust needed for the facilitation of voluntary repatriation,” it added.

Saifuddin had earlier attended a working dinner for Asean foreign ministers ahead of the 35th Asean Summit hosted by Thailand here, which kicks off tomorrow.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad flew in earlier this afternoon and will be leading the Malaysian delegation for the summit which has as its theme “advancing partnership for sustainability”.

The mass exodus of the Muslim Rohingya people from their home in Myanmar the last two years where they have been denied citizenship has been a problem for the regional bloc that has a strong non-interference policy.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have flooded into neighbouring countries alleging rape and killing by Myanmar military in an ethnic cleansing campaign, resulting in a humanitarian crisis.

Malaysia, which has sheltered an estimated 95,000 Rohingya, has been a vocal advocate of justice and citizenship for the refugees.