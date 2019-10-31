NRD denies claims free ICs given out foreigners for free in Johor ahead of Tanjung Piai poll

The National Registration Department says that the claims and allegations are untrue and baseless and seen as a malicious intent to tarnish the government's image. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Oct 31 — The National Registration Department (NRD) today brushed off claims that it was giving out free Identification Card (IC) to foreigners ahead of the Tanjung Piai by-election at a programme held by the department in Terminal Bus Kukup in Johor.

In a statement, NRD said that the claims and allegations are untrue and baseless and seen as a malicious intent to tarnish the government's image.

“Photos and videos shared via the 'Ops Johor' Facebook social media account are the State NRD’s Customer Meetings Programme held at the Kukup Bus Terminal on October 29.

“There is no free IC giving service as claimed during the programme. The application to change MyPR (Red IC) to MyKad (Blue IC) can only be made at the NRD offices and applicants must meet the requirements. Consideration for the application will be taken to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval,” the statement read.

NRD said that the works carried out during the programme involves applications for the first-time MyKad applications and replacement, draw for birth and death certificates and consultation on the issue of citizenship.

NRD said that such programmes are regularly organised by the State NRD to provide services and advice to the local community on the matters of registration.

“The programme also allows residents to deal with the department without the need to visit their office,” the statement read.

NRD urges the public to stop disseminating false information to avoid confusion and public concern.

“The government will not compromise with the spread of fake news. Legal action will be taken against the spread of false information,” NRD added.