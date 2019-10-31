Mujahid: Amanah machinery ready to roll out for Pakatan candidate in Tanjung Piai

Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini speaks after being announced as the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 16, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 31 — The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has mobilised its election machinery to ensure victory for Pakatan Rakyat (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16.

Its vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said for Amanah, Karmaine, who is Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief, representing each of the PH component parties.

“Similar to the previous by-elections, Amanah has activated all the operation rooms as the candidate represents all of us.

“We will do our best to ensure that the people to support the PH and it is very important to see the people’s trust and confidence still with PH despite the slanders hurled by other parties,” he told reporters.

He said this after attending the Johor Murabbi Ummah discourse programme at the Johor National Park in Tanjung Piai, near here today.

Mujahid also believed PH could win and retain the parliamentary seat but it would depend on the party machinery to convince voters in the constituency to continue the legacy and vision of late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

The election was held following the death of Dr Md Farid, 42, who was also a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department on September 21 following a heart attack.

The Election Commission has set the nomination day for the Tanjung Piai by-election on November 2, early voting on November 12 and polling on November 16.

In the last general election, Dr Md Farid secured 21,255 votes to win over Wee Jeck Seng (20,731 votes) and PAS candidate Nordin Othman (2,962 votes). — Bernama