Agriculture Ministry receives RM1.3b to implement 374 projects

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (MOA) has been allocated over RM1.3 billion to implement 374 agriculture-related projects and programmes nationwide next year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the allocation was increased by RM3.87 million compared to this year.

“This shows that the government is always concerned about the development of the agriculture sector and is committed to continuing with development projects and programmes that have been planned, as well as providing aid for farmers and fishermen,” he said, when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 in Parliament today.

He said the allocation included RM796 million which would be channelled towards the federal government’s paddy fertiliser assistance scheme (SBPKP) and paddy incentive scheme (SIPP), while RM152 million would be used for the cost of living allowance (ESH) for fishermen — the allowance has been increased from RM200 to RM250 a month.

Due to the government’s limited funds, Salahuddin said only eligible fishermen would receive the allowance — currently, recipients of the allowance include 34,617 deep sea fishermen.

The selection for deep sea fishermen is based on several criteria including their monthly catch records, he added.