Man jumps off Kota Baru’s Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge

KOTA BARU, Oct 28 — A 42-year-old man is feared drowned after diving into Sungai Kelantan at the Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge here today.

Kota Darul Naim Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Ridzuan Ali said he received a report of the incident at 10.51am after receiving a phone call from a member of the public who witnessed the incident.

“A total of 22 officers and members from the Kota Darul Naim, Kota Baru and the Pengkalan Kubor fire and rescue stations are conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations.

“The search is being narrowed to about a kilometre from where the victim was said to have jumped,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today. — Bernama