Khalid: Govt confident Kampung Baru landowners will accept new offer price

MARANG, Oct 27 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today said he is confident Kampung Baru landowners will agree with the government’s offer of RM1,000 per square foot to buy over their land for redevelopment.

He said it is a fair deal offered by the government.

“It’s an offer that will produce thousands of Malay millionaires who are able to increase the number of properties belonging to the Malays in Kuala Lumpur.

“Currently, the number may not be many, but when we develop the area, it (development) is for the Malays, then many more Malays can own land in Kuala Lumpur,” he said when met by reporters at a “Jamuan Rakyat” (People Feast) programme in Kampung Pak Madah, Bukit Payong here today.

On Thursday, Khalid announced that the government was offering RM1,000 per square foot as the final price to buy over land in Kampung Baru for redevelopment.

He said RM150 per sq ft of the purchase price would be paid in the form of stakes in a special purpose vehicle (SPV), while the remaining amount for RM850 per sq ft, the landowners would be given a choice to be paid in cash or in terms of completed property, a combination of cash and completed units, and shares in the SPV.

Prior to that, during a town hall session with Kampung Baru residents on Sept 21, Khalid announced that the government was offering Kampung Baru landowners RM850 per square foot for their land, based on valuation made by the Valuation and Property Services Department.

However, most of the residents felt that the price was unreasonable given the strategic location of the settlement and asked the government to review it.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Khalid, who is Parti Amanah Negara communications director, expressed the need for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to be a critical opposition in Terengganu and to monitor the PAS-led state government’s expenditure of the oil royalty from the federal government.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar had confirmed that the state government had received RM1.277 billion in petroleum royalty since January until September this year. — Bernama