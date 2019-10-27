Flash floods hit more than 60 spots in Penang

Vehicles stuck in the flood at Jalan Air Itam in George Town September 15, 2017. ― Picture by KE Ooi

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 27 — Heavy rain and strong winds lashed several areas in the state this evening causing flash floods and uprooted trees.

The two-hour storm which began at 4 pm resulted in the closure of several roads to light traffic when the areas were under about 0.5 metre of water.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said about 90 mm of rain was recorded in just one hour causing many low-lying areas to be inundated.

“At least 52 areas and roads in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Utara were flooded among them were Juru, Mak Mandin, Tanah Liat, Padang Lalang and the North-South Expressway from Sungai Dua to Permatang Pauh.

“The flooded areas were under 0.1 to 0.5 metre of water while Jalan Permatang Tinggi, Jalan Tok Kangar and Jalan Hutan Petai were impassable to light traffic.,” he said here tonight.

Meanwhile, he said more than 10 areas in Northeast district on the island also suffered from flash floods among them Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Van Pragh, Jalan Terengganu, Lorong Hijau and Kampung Dodol.

“All agencies such as Fire Department, Civil Defence Force, and Welfare Department are on full alert to evacuate victims tonight in Northeast district,” he said.

Phee said as at 8.30pm, the number of flood victims at three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Bukit Mertajam stayed at 94 people.

“Several areas in Bukit Mertajam are still raining tonight but not as heavy as the evening and we will monitor for big waves and further heavy rain tonight,” he said.

Meanwhile in Kedah, the number flood victims in Pendang rose to 40 people from 15 families who were relocated at a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Pendang multipurpose hall as at 10pm tonight.

Pendang District Officer cum District Disaster Chairman Syed Khairol Anuar Syed Abidin said the total increased from 28 victims from nine families in the evening.

“Sungai Pendang overflowed its banks and flooded houses in the nearby villages and residents were evacuated to avoid untoward incidents,” he told Bernama tonight.

He sald all the victims were from the sub-districts of Ayer Puteh, Padang Pusing, Bukit Raya and Guar Kepayang.

Meanwhile in Kulim, 22 victims from six families were transferred to a PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Junjung which was opened at 8pm tonight. — Bernama